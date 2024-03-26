Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 185,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $569.22. 1,784,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

