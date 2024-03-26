Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE DY traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.15. 174,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,683. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $146.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

