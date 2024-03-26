Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 374 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. 8,532,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178,598. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

