Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 122 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.73. 1,201,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,512. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $359.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.02.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

