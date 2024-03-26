Sawyer & Company Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VOO stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $476.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $459.78 and a 200 day moving average of $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.68 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

