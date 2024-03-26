Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after buying an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2,296.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,885,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,351,000 after buying an additional 2,764,751 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CCI traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. 2,538,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,941. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.57. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

