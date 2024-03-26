Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 29.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.25. 496,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average is $275.24. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

