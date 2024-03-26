Sawyer & Company Inc Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,689.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 533,754 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 394,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after buying an additional 411,806 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Suncor Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.43. 3,835,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,957. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.88.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.