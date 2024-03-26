Sawyer & Company Inc Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.52. The company had a trading volume of 559,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,080. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Stories

