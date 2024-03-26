Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 114.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 207.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 1,066,980 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after purchasing an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.60. 228,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.48. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.46.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 9.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.4473 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

