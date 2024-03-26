Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Up 6.6%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 319,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 661,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $702,909 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Savers Value Village

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Savers Value Village by 47.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after buying an additional 658,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at $39,482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter valued at about $36,815,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.