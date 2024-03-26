Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Up 6.6%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.66 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 319,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 661,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
Savers Value Village Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Savers Value Village news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $184,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Savers Value Village news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $184,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,686 shares of company stock valued at $702,909 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
