Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,554 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $37,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total transaction of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

SRPT stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 291,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.50. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

