Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Sapiens International has raised its dividend by an average of 52.9% annually over the last three years. Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Sapiens International Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 29,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.17. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPNS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Recommended Stories

