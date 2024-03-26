Sanchez Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,448 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for about 3.4% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.