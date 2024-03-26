Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 391,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned 0.50% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1032 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

