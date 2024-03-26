Sanchez Wealth Management Group Invests $16.82 Million in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 655,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.23% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 625,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,374,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,775,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $25.81.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

