Sanchez Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.08% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.62. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

