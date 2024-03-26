Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHMM. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.07 and a 52-week high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

