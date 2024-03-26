Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.69, but opened at $19.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 208,770 shares.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,976,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 792,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after purchasing an additional 666,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,833,000 after acquiring an additional 580,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 512,021 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

