Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.94. 890,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,308. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

