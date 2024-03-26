Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,259,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,661,000 after purchasing an additional 664,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $48.13. 931,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

