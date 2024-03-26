Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.55. 2,456,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,278. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.96.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

