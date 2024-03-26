Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,506,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,028.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHD traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.05.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

