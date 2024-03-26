Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.1% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $477.94. 5,959,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $459.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $361.68 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

