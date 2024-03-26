Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

