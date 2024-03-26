Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Given Neutral Rating at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Sadot Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SDOT opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. Sadot Group has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sadot Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sadot Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sadot Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sadot Group in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. 13.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

