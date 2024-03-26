Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Alagu Sundarrajan Sells 2,593 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $84,324.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,484 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $32.36. The stock had a trading volume of 158,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,042. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. Ryerson had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ryerson by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ryerson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

