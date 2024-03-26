RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.12.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,678. The firm has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $83.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

