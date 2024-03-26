RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.15 and a 1-year high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

