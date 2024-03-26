RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Keating Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.69. 197,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $105.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.