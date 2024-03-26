RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 5,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.87. 7,858,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,227,790. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

