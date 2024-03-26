RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $224.11. The company had a trading volume of 499,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,389. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

