RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.79. 1,482,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

