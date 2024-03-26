RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $154.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,115. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

