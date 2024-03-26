RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 525 Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGTFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $526.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.45 and a 200 day moving average of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $364.88 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

