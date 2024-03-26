RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after buying an additional 385,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $265.74. 359,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,747. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

