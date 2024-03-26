RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 699,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.