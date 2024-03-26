RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 252,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,549. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $82.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.434 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

