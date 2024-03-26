RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $606,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,448,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $243.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,076. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.17 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $229.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

