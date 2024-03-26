RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $377,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,000.

BATS NUMG traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,171 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

