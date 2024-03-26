RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 4.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 3.48% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $35,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after buying an additional 2,416,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 212,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after buying an additional 211,710 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,570,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 720,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,594 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

GTO traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $46.67. 76,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,817. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

