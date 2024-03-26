RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $86.86 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

