Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $22.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.64.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $15.42 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $3,409,763.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock worth $254,241,215. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chewy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

