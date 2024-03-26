Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

Bakkt Stock Performance

Shares of BKKT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 5,203,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 4.19. Bakkt has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bakkt news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 667,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 667,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,620,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,258,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,177. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bakkt by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 231,374 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 927,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 410,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bakkt by 752.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

