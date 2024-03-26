Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Sells $69,969.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, John Militello sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, John Militello sold 638 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $17,353.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 310,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.