Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Sells $69,969.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,215.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Militello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, John Militello sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, John Militello sold 638 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $17,353.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 310,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

