Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,498 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $19,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Roblox Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. 2,534,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 531,374 shares of company stock valued at $22,997,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

