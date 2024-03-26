Ripio Credit Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $29,724.98 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $29,724.98 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016272 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00022003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,370.58 or 1.00039571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00012287 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.90 or 0.00147712 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

