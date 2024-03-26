RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. RH makes up 13.3% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned 0.55% of RH worth $29,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RH by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,040,000 after acquiring an additional 320,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RH by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,157,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Down 3.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RH stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.31. 943,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,393. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.22. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.