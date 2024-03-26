Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.21 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.40 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 122,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 90,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 248.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

