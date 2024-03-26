Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,925 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.20% of Sensata Technologies worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ST. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of ST opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

